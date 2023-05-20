Benton County, Mo., man arrested for death of woman found wrapped in blanket and trash bags

Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54.
Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox.

Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54. He faces a first-degree murder charge for Finlay’s death. He remains jailed in Benton County without a bond.

Deputies responded to a home in Warsaw on May 18 after two women called and said their friend had been missing since May 15. When deputies arrived, they found a body wrapped in a blanket and trash bags.

The body was examined by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and was identified as 57-year-old Lori Beth Finlay. The report stated she had been shot multiple times.

