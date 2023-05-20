Benton County, Mo., man arrested for death of woman found wrapped in blanket and trash bags

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox.

Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54. He faces a first-degree murder charge for Finlay’s death. He remains jailed in Benton County without a bond.

Deputies responded to a home in Warsaw on May 18 after two women called and said their friend had been missing since May 15. When deputies arrived, they found a body wrapped in a blanket and trash bags.

The body was examined by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and was identified as 57-year-old Lori Beth Finlay. The report stated she had been shot multiple times.

