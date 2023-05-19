Union woman indicted on statutory rape, sodomy, other charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 34-year-old Union woman was charged on May 10 with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, enticing a minor for sex and supplying liquor to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Brittany N. Miller enticed a minor for sex, raped them, and also gave them alcohol. Court documents allege the incidents happened between March of 2022 and March of 2023.

Miller faces one count of first-degree statutory rape of a minor under 15, two counts of second-degree statutory rape of a minor under 17, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy of a minor under 17, two counts of felony enticement of a child under 15 for sex, and one count of supplying liquor to a minor. She was indicted by a grand jury on the charges.

Police told News 4 there is believed to be one victim in the case.

Miller’s bond was set at $250,000 cash only. Her listed street address is Westmoreland Avenue in Union.

