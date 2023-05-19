Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Prepare for some scattered rain possible through Mid-evening

Saturday is dry & sunny

Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has thinned out, but a new batch moves in this evening. This smoke may reach the surface but not enough to increase air quality from the “moderate” category. That said, if you are sensitive to air quality issues you may want to avoid strenuous outdoor activities this evening just as a precaution. Air quality will be moderate on Saturday with much less near surface smoke.

Rain & A Few Storms: Scattered rain and a few storms will move through this afternoon and evening. Rain will taper off early to mid-evening. But some showers could make it a little wet going into the Cards game or possibly in the first couple of innings. If so they may play through as it will be light, but fans be aware it could be a little wet early.

The Weekend: While Friday is a tad warm and more humid, Saturday is cooler and less humid behind the cold front. Lots of sunshine and dry weather, enjoy your outdoor time this weekend!

