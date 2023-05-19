Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Prepare for some scattered rain possible through Mid-evening
  • Saturday is dry & sunny
  • Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has thinned out, but a new batch moves in this evening. This smoke may reach the surface but not enough to increase air quality from the “moderate” category. That said, if you are sensitive to air quality issues you may want to avoid strenuous outdoor activities this evening just as a precaution. Air quality will be moderate on Saturday with much less near surface smoke.

Rain & A Few Storms: Scattered rain and a few storms will move through this afternoon and evening. Rain will taper off early to mid-evening. But some showers could make it a little wet going into the Cards game or possibly in the first couple of innings. If so they may play through as it will be light, but fans be aware it could be a little wet early.

The Weekend: While Friday is a tad warm and more humid, Saturday is cooler and less humid behind the cold front. Lots of sunshine and dry weather, enjoy your outdoor time this weekend!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South...
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South City
Gabriel Gore
Gov. Parson names Gardner’s replacement
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes

Latest News

Friday Rain, Weekend Sunshine
Tracking Rain For Friday
Tracking Rain For Friday
Hazy Sunshine, Warm And Dry Again Today
Tracking Rain For Friday
May 18 afternoon forecast
Hazy Sunshine, Warm And Dry Again Today