Rain Moving In This Afternoon, Sunny & Cooler This Weekend

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket our skies

Rain likely this afternoon into this evening

The weekend looks fantastic!!!

Smoke is mostly aloft and the particulate matter sensors show surface air at good to moderate levels, but let’s watch Friday evening for an increase in particulate matter due to near surface smoke. This second batch of smoke for Friday is brief and increases in the evening and night before moving out by Saturday morning. It doesn’t look thick enough near the surface to warrant an orange air quality day. If you are sensitive to air quality issues, avoid strenuous activities Friday evening and night when this lower level smoke passes through. It moves through quickly and the air looks much better Saturday after about 4AM.

Rain & A Few Storms: Scattered rain and a few storms will move through Friday. For St. Louis this is mainly afternoon to early evening. Can’t rule out a lingering shower during the Cardinals game Friday evening, but the majority of the rain should be moving southeast and out of the region during the evening. We don’t expect severe weather, though a brief isolated storm is possible in spots and mainly south of St. Louis.

The Weekend: While Friday is a tad warm and more humid, Saturday is cooler and less humid behind the cold front. Lots of sunshine and dry weather, enjoy your outdoor time this weekend!

