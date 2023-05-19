Police investigate second deadly shooting at North County market this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police were called to the Uptown Market and Liquor Store in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots. Police say when officers arrived, they found a man who was dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Relatives said the man who died was Antwaine D. Young Sr., who went by the nickname of Chico. Joey Young was his uncle.

“Chico was intelligent, outgoing, a loveable person. He was truly loved by the people that knew him,” he said.

Chico Young was the second person to be killed in the store’s parking lot this week. Monday night, three people were shot in the parking lot by someone driving by in a car. Casandra Cole, 34, died from her injuries, according to police.

Police tell News 4 that officers have been called to Uptown Market and Liquor Store more than 40 times this year. According to St. Louis County officials, the county’s problem property team is investigating several complaints against the business. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, the county could take legal action against the store, potentially leading to a fine.

Steven Tabb lives nearby and said he heard the gunshots Thursday night. Tabb said he doesn’t allow his children to go to the store and is one of several in the neighborhood calling for it to be closed.

“I’ve been out here for thirty years and this is the worst it’s been, and it’s gotten like that since that store has came over.” he said.

Young’s loved ones are planning his funeral and hoping for justice.

“He was truly a loving person you know. Always happy to see everybody, A joy to be around,” said Alexandria Young, his niece.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened Thursday or knows anything about the crime to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward.

