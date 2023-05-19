Man shot in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5000 block of Virginia and found a 56-year-old man unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s status is currently unknown.

According to police, homicide has been requested.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

