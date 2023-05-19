Man shot in South City

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5000 block of Virginia and found a 56-year-old man unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s status is currently unknown.

According to police, homicide has been requested.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
AG Bailey drops quo warranto against Gardner

Latest News

Washington University doctor and parents dispel transgender myths
Washington University doctor and parents dispel transgender myths
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
St. Louis woman travels the country with her tiny home
St. Louis woman travels the country with her tiny home
Francis Howell Central junior saved by athletic trainers after collapsing at district track meet
Francis Howell Central junior saved by athletic trainers after collapsing at district track meet