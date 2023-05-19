Man shot in South City
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5000 block of Virginia and found a 56-year-old man unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s status is currently unknown.
According to police, homicide has been requested.
This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.
