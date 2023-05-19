Man dead in double shooting that occurred on same North County parking lot where woman was killed days earlier

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was dead and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a North County business Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Shepley Drive just after 10:30 p.m. A suspect approached a man and woman and eventually shot them. The man died at the scene, police say. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened three days after 34-year-old Cassandra Cole was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that occurred on the same parking lot. Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South...
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South City
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on a highway in Oregon.
19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard

Latest News

Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday
Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic...
Man charged with stalking wife after allegedly tracking her vehicle and crashing into her
Emonne Dillon, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, discharge of a...
Man charged in shooting during fight that left woman dead, 2 teens wounded
Man shot in South City
Man killed in South City shooting Thursday