Man dead in double shooting that occurred on same North County parking lot where woman was killed days earlier

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was dead and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a North County business Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Shepley Drive just after 10:30 p.m. A suspect approached a man and woman and eventually shot them. The man died at the scene, police say. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened three days after 34-year-old Cassandra Cole was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that occurred on the same parking lot. Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

