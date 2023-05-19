Man charged with stalking wife after allegedly tracking her vehicle and crashing into her

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic...
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic Assault 1st Degree; Armed Criminal Action; DWI - Physical Injury; and Stalking 2nd Degree.(Chesterfield PD)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with stalking his wife and assaulting her with a vehicle after allegedly placing a tracking device on her car and then crashing into her with his own vehicle.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, Diing Kacgor, 43, was upset when his wife told him she wanted a divorce. He placed a tracking device on her vehicle and followed her as she visited with a companion in the Delmar Loop on May 13. When she returned to Chesterfield, Kacgor made contact with her while the two were in traffic and asked her to pull over. She refused and changed direction in an attempt to avoid him. Police say he then crashed his vehicle into the rear of her vehicle while she was stopped at a light at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Swingley Ridge Road in Chesterfield.

The impact of the crash forced her vehicle into another vehicle, injuring her and the driver of the other vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Police say Kacgor admitted to having three beers and three shots of vodka before crashing into his wife’s vehicle. He also admitted to placing a tracking device on his wife’s vehicle and following her.

“People need to move on peaceably when a relationship is ending, not stalk and drunkenly assault the person who is leaving them,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Those who commit these kinds of acts and reckless behavior will be held accountable in St. Louis County.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic Assault 1st Degree; Armed Criminal Action; DWI - Physical Injury; and Stalking 2nd Degree.

The court set bond at $150,000, cash-only, no 10 percent authorized.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South...
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South City
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on a highway in Oregon.
19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard

Latest News

Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday
Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday
Man shot in South City
Man killed in South City shooting Thursday
News 4 Investigates: Why the state may keep your baby’s blood
News 4 Investigates: Why the state may keep your baby’s blood
‘Very embarrassing’ Nearly 5 months after displacement, Jennings seniors still can’t come home,...
‘Very embarrassing’ Nearly 5 months after displacement, Jennings seniors still can’t come home, stuck at hotel