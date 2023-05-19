ISP: One person seriously injured in East St. Louis shooting Friday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police and the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

According to a release, ISP Troop 8 requested PSEG to investigate a shooting that happened around 4:13 a.m. at State Street and 81st Street in St. Clair County. One person was found in a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

