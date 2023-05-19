Cardinals hit 4 home runs in one inning off Dodgers starting pitcher

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth...
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals hit four home runs in the third inning Thursday against the Dodgers to jump out to a 6-2 lead in the first game of the series.

Willson Contreras hit the first long ball to straightaway center field off starting pitcher Julio Urias with two runners on to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Then, Juan Yepez hit a solo blast to left field. The next man to step up to the plate, Nolan Gorman, hit his own solo home run to right center field. Paul DeJong followed by hitting a homer to left, the Cardinals’ third straight and fourth of the inning.

The four blasts gave the Cardinals a 6-2 lead with veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright on the mound going into the 4th.

Contreras’ home run went 434 feet, Yepez’ 363, Gorman’s 407 and DeJong’s 392.

