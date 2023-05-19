2 found shot to death inside East St. Louis home that caught on fire

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were found fatally shot inside a home in East St. Louis Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened inside a home in the 1300 block of 35th Street around 10:30 p.m. A small fire in the kitchen was also found at the home. Police say it was quickly put out by firefighters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

