Tracking Rain For Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket out skies
  • The smoke is aloft, but if your sensitive then avoid strenuous activity Friday evening-night
  • Rain and some storms move through Friday afternoon, ending early evening

Smoke: Lots of smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires Thursday, that’s why the sky is milky white. However, today’s smoke is mostly aloft and the particulate matter sensors show surface air at good to moderate levels, but let’s watch Friday evening for an increase in particulate matter due to near surface smoke. This smoke gets push out, but a new batch will come in Friday evening and night. This second batch won’t be as noticeable aloft because we’ll be cloudy with some scattered showers and storms that taper off Friday evening. But the models suggest the near surface smoke increases Friday evening and night. It doesn’t look like quite enough to warrant an orange “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” air quality day, but I am monitoring that. My Advice is if you are sensitive to air quality, avoid strenuous activities Friday evening and night when this lower level smoke passes through. It moves through quickly and the air looks much better Saturday after about 4AM.

Rain & A Few Storms: Scattered rain and a few storms will move through Friday. For St. Louis this is mainly around Noon to 6PM. I can’t rule out a lingering shower early on during the Cardinals game Friday evening, but the majority of the rain should be southeast and moving out of the region. We don’t expect severe weather or heavy rain, though a brief isolated storm is possible and mainly south of St. Louis.

The Weekend: While Friday is a tad warm and more humid, Saturday is cooler and less humid behind the cold front. Lots of sunshine and dry weather, enjoy your outdoor time this weekend!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

