St. Louis organization breaks ground on new construction to offer more housing options to people living with HIV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A local organization is taking a new step to find people a home.

Doorways provides housing and healthcare services to people living with HIV. Across Missouri, approximately 10,000 people are living with HIV, a chronic immune system disease.

President and CEO Opal Jones said there is a need for more housing in the area, especially for people who are low-income.

Jones said Doorways serves more people now than ever before.

“You can’t take your medications if you don’t have a place to live,” Jones said. “You can’t get employment if you don’t have a place to live. Why put so many barriers in front of a client.”

Currently, Doorways has 50 flexible housing units, which Jones said is similar to transitional housing.

On Thursday the organization broke ground on the next phase of construction, which will be 39 permanent housing apartments on North Jefferson in St. Louis, near the new NGA campus.

“We believe that everyone should have skin in the game so you should be responsible to an extent for where you live,” Jones said. “All of our residents pay 30% of their income towards rent. That’s a HUD guideline and standard, which isn’t too burdensome or onerous on a person but it does give them that skin in the game. It allows them to save up for other things so hopefully they move on to some other level of independence.”

Nickolas Jones has been living at Doorways for the last month after moving back to St. Louis from Georgia.

“I’m looking forward to moving forward and starting my life again,” Jones said.

Without doorways, he said he’s not entirely sure where he’d be.

“Being in a stable environment is what is going to help me and what I needed to get through this new norm for me,” he said.

However, he said it’s not just about having a place to stay.

Jones said he is able to take advantage of services at Doorways, like therapy, a food pantry and outreach offices.

“Having the resources literally around you, it kind of puts you in the position or situation where you’re able to fully reach out, use all of the resources and assets that are right at your fingertips,” he said.

The new housing will open next summer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.