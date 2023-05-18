St. Louis BOA set to discuss resolution to condemn state push against transgender community

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tomorrow, St. Louis Board of Aldermen members are set to discuss a resolution condemning the state push against transgender people.

Two bills enforcing restrictions on gender-affirming care and trans sports have yet to be signed by the governor.

Kansas City has approved a resolution to become a sanctuary city for trans people, saying it won’t enforce any restrictions signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

