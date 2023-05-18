School bus involved in accident, children on board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An occupied school bus was involved in a car accident around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at Grand Blvd and Enright Ave. The school bus appeared to swerve and hit a curb, popping a tire on the bus.

A News 4 photographer on the scene saw some of the children that were on board the school bus in an ambulance. It is currently unclear the status of any injuries that occurred.

News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

