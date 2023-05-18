School bus involved in accident, children on board

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An occupied school bus was involved in a car accident around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at Grand Blvd and Enright Ave. The school bus appeared to swerve and hit a curb, popping a tire on the bus.

A News 4 photographer on the scene saw some of the children that were on board the school bus in an ambulance. It is currently unclear the status of any injuries that occurred.

News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
AG Bailey drops quo warranto against Gardner
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Graphic
Man severely beaten in Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot
One person has been reported dead following a fatal fire overnight in De Soto.
1 person dead following a fire in De Soto
Generic image
Ferguson police investigate shots fired at Home Depot parking lot
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday