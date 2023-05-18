POWERplex’s pull out of former Mills Mall remains confusing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has new information about the POWERplex pulling out of the old Mills Mall site in Hazelwood.

It was supposed to become a major youth and amateur sports complex.

Now, the site is set to become an industrial and manufacturing park.

The original plan took a turn when the mall was bought by new owners.

A source said the decision to turn the mall into a business park was the “last straw” for POWERplex’s leaders.

St. Louis County and the city of Hazelwood pledged more than $10 million combined to help POWERplex. However, the money was never allocated.

Hazelwood’s city manager now disputes our source’s claim, saying POWERplex couldn’t secure a new lease deal with the new mall’s owners.

We’re told the county’s cash is still available if POWERplex finds a new site.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.