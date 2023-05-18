Police investigate ATM robbery attempt in Hi-Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after an ATM was found ripped out of its spot at a bank in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

A call came out around 2:30 a.m. for a burglary attempt at the Lindell Bank on Clayton Avenue. Authorities found the ATM had been ripped out of the ground and dragged through the street. There was also a report of shots fired at 1000 McCausland Avenue which was just a few minutes away from the bank. It is unknown whether these two incidents are related.

Police are still gathering details for this investigation. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

