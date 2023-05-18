Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The owner of a fence company in St. Charles County is in custody Thursday after he was accused of taking thousands from customers but doing no work. The man was charged on April 27 following an investigation into his business practices.

Detectives told News 4 they believe the owner of Tri County Fence and Deck, Craig Sutton, defrauded people out of at least $75,000. They asked anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward.

Sutton was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson County thanks to an anonymous tip. The St. Charles County Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department worked together to arrest him. He is being taken to St. Charles County to be prosecuted there.

Sutton is facing 22 counts of felony stealing. The charges were brought after a months-long investigation by the Missouri Attorney General. News 4 first reported on Sutton’s company, Tri County Fence and Deck, in August 2022. Numerous customers reached out saying Tri County Fence agreed to install fences or decks and took thousands of dollars but failed to perform the work or issue a refund.

“We’re all struggling here, having someone take your money that you’ve earned, it hurts,” Daniel Canavan said to News 4 in 2022.

Caravan is one of the dozens who hired Tri County Fence and Deck to install a fence. He paid a deposit of more than $3,000 in 2021 and never got his fence. Mike Balcom started a Facebook group after he paid nearly $4,500 to the company. Through the group, many victims realized they weren’t alone.

In September 2022, the Missouri Attorney General’s office became involved and, at that point, had received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck. Local police departments, as well as the City of Wentzville, were also investigating the company.

