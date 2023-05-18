Metro East man gets 15 years in prison for gun, drug charges

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A Cahokia Heights man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and meth, possessing crack cocaine with the intent to sell and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Nickolas Shannon, 29, pleaded guilty to the charges against him. DEA agents started investigating him in 2021. Fentanyl and meth were recovered from Shannon using undercover sources in St. Clair County.

He was later arrested and his apartment was searched. Cocaine and fentanyl were found in his apartment, as well as three loaded guns. He was a convicted felon at the time and not legally allowed to have guns.

Shannon will serve five years of parole after his release from prison.

