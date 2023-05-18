Man dies after being shot in Vandeventer neighborhood Wednesday

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Wednesday in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood.

According to police, the man was found shot in the chest in the 4200 block of West Cook around 4:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information that could assist Homicide Detectives in their investigation is encouraged to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

