Man dies after being shot in Vandeventer neighborhood Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Wednesday in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood.

According to police, the man was found shot in the chest in the 4200 block of West Cook around 4:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information that could assist Homicide Detectives in their investigation is encouraged to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.