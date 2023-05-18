Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend’s partner in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted a 31-year-old man Thursday of murdering the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children.

Christopher Bolden was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bolden was a convicted felon when he shot and killed Antonio Green on Scott Avenue on April 20, 2021.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Bolden called and texted his ex-girlfriend more than 100 times before driving to her house and killing Green, who was shot in the back of a vehicle. The ex-girlfriend was sitting in the front of the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Bolden testified in the trial. Prosecutors alleged the killing was premeditated and charged him with first-degree murder, but the jury convicted him of second-degree murder instead.

Bolden was acquitted of one count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection to an allegation that he flourished his gun at his ex-girlfriend.

Bolden will be sentenced July 28.

