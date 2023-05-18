Man accused of beating partner, stabbing person who tried to stop him

Aaron Gorman, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed...
Aaron Gorman, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of hitting his partner and stabbing someone who tried to stop him in Hazelwood.

Aaron Gorman, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Police say he pinched and kicked his domestic partner in the 9000 block of Dunn Road in Hazelwood on May 4. She was treated for bruising and laceration on her neck; she also started limping as a result, police say.

On May 11, he allegedly hit his partner in the face three to four times. During that incident, a friend’s significant other stepped in to try and stop Gorman. Police say he placed Gorman in a chokehold before Gorman grabbed a butter knife and thrust it at his face and neck. The friend’s significant other was wounded in the face and taken to a hospital.

Gorman is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
AG Bailey drops quo warranto against Gardner
generic image
East St. Louis woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution for unemployment fraud scheme

Latest News

Authorities say the call came out just after midnight for a single-family house fire in the...
1 person confirmed dead following fire in De Soto
Police are investigating after an ATM was ripped from its spot and dragged through the street...
Police investigate ATM robbery attempt in Hi-Pointe neighborhood
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Police investigate ATM theft in St. Louis City
Police investigate ATM theft in St. Louis City