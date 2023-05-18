Man accused of beating partner, stabbing person who tried to stop him

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of hitting his partner and stabbing someone who tried to stop him in Hazelwood.

Aaron Gorman, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Police say he pinched and kicked his domestic partner in the 9000 block of Dunn Road in Hazelwood on May 4. She was treated for bruising and laceration on her neck; she also started limping as a result, police say.

On May 11, he allegedly hit his partner in the face three to four times. During that incident, a friend’s significant other stepped in to try and stop Gorman. Police say he placed Gorman in a chokehold before Gorman grabbed a butter knife and thrust it at his face and neck. The friend’s significant other was wounded in the face and taken to a hospital.

Gorman is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.