Katie’s Pizza & Pasta accepting reservations at new Ballpark Village location

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s new location at Ballpark Village is ready to open.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s new location at Ballpark Village is ready to open.

Today, the restaurant announced it is officially accepting reservations. This is across from Busch Stadium’s gate four.

It will be Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10-thousand-square feet.

It officially opens for business next Monday,

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Gov. Parson’s General Counsel temporarily appointed to St. Louis Circuit Attorney after Kim Gardner resigns
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Graphic
Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped

Latest News

North City residents see trash build-up in storm drain, News 4 gets results
North City residents see trash build-up in storm drain, News 4 gets results
North City residents see trash build-up in storm drain, News 4 gets results
North City residents see trash build-up in storm drain, News 4 gets results
Gunfire erupts in St. Louis park this week, as leaders address ending violence in Regional...
Gunfire erupts in St. Louis park this week, as leaders address ending violence in Regional Crime Summit
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Prosecutor in Ralph Yarl case says legal precedent favors keeping court records open