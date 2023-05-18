Katie’s Pizza & Pasta accepting reservations at new Ballpark Village location
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s new location at Ballpark Village is ready to open.
Today, the restaurant announced it is officially accepting reservations. This is across from Busch Stadium’s gate four.
It will be Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10-thousand-square feet.
It officially opens for business next Monday,
