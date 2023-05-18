‘It was chest high’ South County flood victims say MSD drain backup caused $40,000 in damages

By Melanie Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEMAY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District said an over-capacity storm drain is the reason Loretta Street residents experienced massive flooding in their homes over the weekend.

“There’s only so much room inside the sewer pipes. Too much water gets in there, and it can back up through floor drains in people’s basements,” said MSD spokesperson Sean Stone.

“I opened my basement door and looked down, and it was chest high,” said flood victim Constance Pesek. “Now I have proof that they’re saying it was their fault.”

Sewer water came through Pesek’s basement drain during thunderstorms on Sunday.

On Monday, an MSD inspector left a note on her door that read, “MSD main was overcharged due to the rain. Customer care will get in contact with you.”

“I lost family heirlooms that I can’t get back, so it’s a little emotional. We’re looking at $30-40,000 that insurance won’t cover,” said Pesek.

MSD will provide Pesek and another neighbor financial assistance because the damage was due to a drain backup. However, MSD will only provide them with $2,900, and neighbors tell News 4 that isn’t nearly enough to cover the repairs.

“It’s not a failure of the public sewer system that MSD is responsible for. It’s just too much water too quickly,” said Stone.

“We have been here for 15 years, and we’ve had sewer backup problems since we’ve lived here, just not nearly as bad as this time around,” Pesek said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise the money needed to fix their home since the aid from MSD barely scratches the surface.

“We wanted to stay in the area, but I can’t guarantee that’s going to happen if something doesn’t change.”

MSD engineers are expected to return to survey Lemay Thursday morning.

“They need to help me. They need to help my entire street,” Pesek said. “They need to help my neighbors.”

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

