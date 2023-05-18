‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South City

Consistent crashes along one intersection in South City have a nearby property owner asking when it is going to end.
By Jon Kipper
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just in the last month, there have been three crashes on Jefferson Avenue and Russell Blvd.

“It has become a very common thing to have a major accident outside in this particular corner,” said Aloha Kelly, who lives and works in a building on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Kelly outlined for News 4 a series of crashes since she moved into the spot in 2020 with her husband.

There was a car that struck the building and caught fire in 2021.

A flipped car landed inches from a home across the street last year.

Another vehicle landed inches from her building in late April.

And another wreck on Sunday that injured at least one person.

“We had the lady that was in the three-car accident on Mother’s Day. Looked like she had a broken ankle for sure. My husband had to pull her out of the car because the car was smoking.”

If that’s not enough, a vehicle went into a fence across the street from Kelly’s place on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to say I’m used to it, but it’s gotten to that point where I’m pretty used to it,” said Kelly.

Kelly largely blames reckless driving, which others along Jefferson Avenue said they see all the time.

“Anytime I’m out here, it’s dangerous, really,” said Suzanne Gregory, a Lafayette Square resident.

Gregory said she can hear loud mufflers at night consistently and almost always sees speeding drivers when she’s outside.

“People drive so fast that if there’s anything at all that goes wrong it would be very dangerous for somebody,” said Gregory.

St. Louis Police said they have 21 focus areas across the city, busy intersections or high violation spots.

That includes Jefferson and Lafayette Avenue.

“Yes, that would kind of surprise me,” said Gregory. “I have never seen a policeman pull over anybody.”

As for Kelly, she’d like to see more street lights added south of her and potentially switch up the timing of them.

She’s open to any idea to stop this from continuing to happen.

“Nobody has died yet. I don’t want somebody to die,” said Kelly.

St. Louis City has around $40 million to address safer streets. The Mayor’s office said they’re currently in the design phase, with construction planned to start next year.

They’re also working on a safe streets plan that could lead to some federal funding.

