Hazy Sunshine, Warm And Dry Again Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warm But Humidity Still At A Comfortable Level
  • Showers likely with a few storms Friday
  • A great weekend coming our way: sunny, low humidity & dry

Thursday: Another warm, dry day today. Expect hazy sunshine as we still have smoke from wildfires in western Canada spreading across our area. This smoke is mainly well above the surface and NOT an air quality problem.

What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Watch for showers and a few storms mainly between about 12pm and 7pm. This rain should push southeast and out of our area by the early evening.

