Garth Brooks announces 2024 dates for Las Vegas Strip residency

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Garth Brooks on Thursday announced 18 new dates for his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” said Garth Brooks.

According to promoter Live Nation, the residency, dubbed Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, “will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage.”

With varying band members and the occasional special guest, Live Nation says “no two shows will be the same” and “fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.”

The 18 newly announced show dates are all in 2024:

• April 2024: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

• May 2024: 2, 4, 5

• June 2024: 26, 28, 29

• July 2024: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Live Nation notes that fans who previously signed up and were unable to purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will have first access to purchase tickets to the 2024 shows with a special Verified Fan presale. More info will be sent to eligible fans via email, the release states.

All other fans can register now through Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. for the Verified Fan Onsale at ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
AG Bailey drops quo warranto against Gardner
generic image
East St. Louis woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution for unemployment fraud scheme

Latest News

Authorities say the call came out just after midnight for a single-family house fire in the...
1 person confirmed dead following fire in De Soto
Police are investigating after an ATM was ripped from its spot and dragged through the street...
Police investigate ATM robbery attempt in Hi-Pointe neighborhood
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Police investigate ATM theft in St. Louis City
Police investigate ATM theft in St. Louis City