Garth Brooks announces 2024 dates for Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Garth Brooks on Thursday announced 18 new dates for his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” said Garth Brooks.

According to promoter Live Nation, the residency, dubbed Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, “will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage.”

With varying band members and the occasional special guest, Live Nation says “no two shows will be the same” and “fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.”

The 18 newly announced show dates are all in 2024:

• April 2024: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

• May 2024: 2, 4, 5

• June 2024: 26, 28, 29

• July 2024: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Live Nation notes that fans who previously signed up and were unable to purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will have first access to purchase tickets to the 2024 shows with a special Verified Fan presale. More info will be sent to eligible fans via email, the release states.

All other fans can register now through Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. for the Verified Fan Onsale at ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

