Ferguson police investigate shots fired at Home Depot parking lot

Generic image
Generic image(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men fired gunshots at each other in a Home Depot parking lot in Ferguson Thursday morning, the Ferguson Police Department said.

Police responded to the store in the 10000 block of New Halls Ferry Road around 10:45 a.m. Witnesses told police that two men were shooting at each other. Officers found shell casings and a gun left behind.

Police did not find the suspects after searching the area. No one was injured and no cars or buildings were hit. Ferguson police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 314-522-3100.

