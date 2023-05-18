Belleville business owners accuse county, landlord of colluding to evict them

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A Belleville business couple believes county officials and their landlord may be working together to oust the business.

DeMarquo Sanders and Chanae Powell told News 4 that ever since a shooting happened in May of 2022, the couple hasn’t been able to fully operate their business.

The married couple opened D3 Princess and Beauty Shop in 2021 on South Belt West just off of Illinois Route 15. The business is comprised of a spa and event space for parties.

On May 14, 2022, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call at the business, but records show authorities didn’t connect the shooting to the business, but officers reported 200 to 300 individuals were in the area due to a party at D3 Princess and Beauty Shop.

Vehicles at a nearby shop were damaged by gunshots.

“I always look on my camera, and I seen a lot of young people standing outside, so I called the police,” Powell said.

“It was cops sitting out in the front and the youth were in the inside still with the party still going on, and I’m like ‘is everything OK’ and he was like ‘everything is fine, but it was a shooting down the street.’”

Powell provided News 4 with surveillance video showing St. Clair County authorities and the landlord’s father entering D3 while it was closed, in search of surveillance footage from the night of the May 14, 2022 shooting.

Individuals in the surveillance footage can be heard stating the following:

“Does she know that we’re coming today?”

“No.”

“I’ve had so many problems with her.”

“They knew that we did not know they we was coming,” Powell added. “They were looking for an opportunity to find a way to get us up out of here.”

After the shooting, Powell and Sanders received a citation for operating the event space portion of the business without a special use permit. The couple told News 4 that St. Clair County’s zoning department didn’t require that originally.

Zoning director Anne Markezich confirmed to the News 4 D3 was allowed to operate without a special use permit up until the May 14, 2022 shooting.

“We did everything we were supposed to do in the beginning and they set us up to fail,” Powell told News 4.

Following the May 14, 2022 shooting, Powell and Sanders won in court over the citation, but still, no special use permit has been issued to the couple. Markezich and a lawyer for the landlord told News 4 they are willing to facilitate the process for Sanders and Powell to get a special permit, but the couple told News 4 that neither the county nor the landlord have been fully responsive in the process.

“I was about to kill myself because it was too much on me,” Sanders said.

“How fair is that. We--if we broke the law--there’s consequences, but if government officials break the law or say they made a mistake--there are no consequences,” Powell responded.

The couple admitted to now being behind on rent because a vital part of their business has been dormant for a year. They plan to file a lawsuit over this situation and leave the property when the lease expires in the fall.

