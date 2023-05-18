4You: Friends Of Kids With Cancer’s tutoring program

Young students not letting anything stand in their way, including a cancer diagnosis.
By Emily Back
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Young students not letting anything stand in their way, including a cancer diagnosis. The education program at Friends of Kids with Cancer helps kids look to the future, despite feeling too sick to keep up with school.

Lasondra’s children take part in the tutoring program.

She told News 4, “It was a blessing to learn that an organization like this existed at a time where you can’t think straight to look for resources yourself.”

Learn More About Our 4YOU Initiative

For her twin sons William and Maurice, the classroom at the organization’s office in Maplewood has become one of their favorite spaces. But what connected them to this room started two years ago.

Lasondra said, “I was in nursing school studying about cancer, and he had a lump under his arm.”

William underwent weeks of tests before he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They got started with treatment at Mercy Hospital. That’s when Friends of Kids came into the picture.

“It started with the toy closet and like lunch cards for us to go out to eat afterward because we would be there all day for treatments,” Lasondra said.

Treatment not only took a toll on the family, it impacted William’s school work.

His mother recalled, “He didn’t have the energy to stay awake during class and having days where he just wasn’t there at all, he missed a lot.”

Upcoming fundraising events for Friends of Kids with Cancer

“Sometimes there’s not 100% because they’re not feeling 100% and that’s okay,” said Carol Austerman, a tutor at Friends of Kids with Cancer.

Austerman has worked at the organization for two years. She had been retired after decades of teaching in the Parkway School District when she saw a social media post about the man who started the education program at Friends of Kids.

“She happened to mention on a Facebook post about Mr. Tom passing and they were looking for new staff and I looked at it and thought wow that sounds perfect,” she remembered.

The classroom Austerman now teaches in, is named for Tom Mulvihill after he himself died from cancer.

“I thought wow those are big shoes to fill,” said Austerman.

William and Maurice can’t give her enough praise, telling News 4, “she is nice, happy, kindful, playful, and, so, thank you for having her here.”

William said of Friends of Kids with Cancer, “I like how they make sure kids, they’re okay and make sure kids are okay when they’re down and hurt.”

William’s mother Lasondra said, “They have to be angels sent by God Himself to do what they’re doing. Because it’s kids and it’s cancer and it’s different kinds of cancer and different backgrounds. It can touch anybody.”

William is now in remission. The tutoring program at Friends of Kids with Cancer is offered in the office and through virtual sessions at no cost to patients or families

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Gov. Parson’s General Counsel temporarily appointed to St. Louis Circuit Attorney after Kim Gardner resigns
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Graphic
Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped

Latest News

Jocelyn Randle (left), her mother (right) and Jennings High School Athletic Director Jarod...
Student-Athlete spotlight: Jocelyn Randle
4You: Friends Of Kids With Cancer’s tutoring program
4 You: Friends Of Kids With Cancer’s tutoring program
music therapy program 4You
4You: Friends of Kids with Cancer’s music therapy program
music therapy program 4You
4You: Friends of Kids with Cancer’s music therapy program