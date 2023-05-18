1 person confirmed dead following fire in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV) - One person has been reported dead following a fatal fire overnight in De Soto.

Authorities say the call came out just after midnight for a single-family house fire in the 4000 block of Dock Drive. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved with flames shooting through the roof. One person has been confirmed dead. The cause of the fire is still unknown but it is believed that the fire was accidental.

News 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

