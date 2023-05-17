‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A ban on walking on the street in St. Louis County is getting closer to reality.

On a 4-3 vote, the County Council passed an ordinance Tuesday prohibiting anyone from walking or standing in county roadways other than using a crosswalk.

Councilmembers that voted yes believe it will bring down pedestrian crashes.

“I think we need to do something. I really do,” said Chair of the Council, Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

The bill does allow pedestrians to walk on the street if there is no usable sidewalk.

The bill sponsor Ernie Trakas has consistently said this bill is about keeping people from getting hurt.

“It’s past time for this body to act,” said Trakas.

But there was strong pushback from Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who was concerned that everyday walkers, joggers and kids could now get a ticket for everyday behavior.

“I can’t support a policy that will criminalize my fellow stroller pushers who need to avoid an uneven sidewalk,” said Clancy.

Clancy believes this bill targets the homeless population.

“All of us know (this bill) is really about panhandling,” said Clancy.

Clancy also cited concerns of similar bills in other states getting struck down in court, citing Oklahoma City as one example.

Trakas originally was going to propose a new bill Tuesday that has exceptions but decided against it, hoping a bill that targets everybody will stand in court, despite what others believe.

“I think they’re wrong. I spent a lot of time in the counselor’s office, and we drafted language that we believe cannot be cast conclusively and convincingly as anything but neutral,” said Trakas.

Trakas, as he’s done multiple times, pushed aside concerns that he only wants to dish out tickets to panhandlers.

“It’s not targeting panhandlers or anything like that. It’s just about trying to keep the roads safe and people and cars from hitting one another,” said Trakas.

According to Councilmember Mark Harder, over the last two years, there have been 366 instances of pedestrians getting into crashes on the unincorporated county roadways, and some are hoping the bill brings that number down.

And Webb said her yes vote was about keeping her community alive.

“It’s to be preventative to keep another fatality from happening,” said Webb. A spokesperson for the county said County Executive Sam Page is still considering signing or vetoing the bill.

Trakas said he’d be profoundly disappointed if he vetoed it.

