‘We need to do something’ St. Louis County Council votes to ban people from standing, walking in street

A ban on walking on the street in St. Louis County is getting closer to reality.
By Jon Kipper
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A ban on walking on the street in St. Louis County is getting closer to reality.

On a 4-3 vote, the County Council passed an ordinance Tuesday prohibiting anyone from walking or standing in county roadways other than using a crosswalk.

Councilmembers that voted yes believe it will bring down pedestrian crashes.

“I think we need to do something. I really do,” said Chair of the Council, Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

The bill does allow pedestrians to walk on the street if there is no usable sidewalk.

The bill sponsor Ernie Trakas has consistently said this bill is about keeping people from getting hurt.

“It’s past time for this body to act,” said Trakas.

But there was strong pushback from Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who was concerned that everyday walkers, joggers and kids could now get a ticket for everyday behavior.

“I can’t support a policy that will criminalize my fellow stroller pushers who need to avoid an uneven sidewalk,” said Clancy.

Clancy believes this bill targets the homeless population.

“All of us know (this bill) is really about panhandling,” said Clancy.

Clancy also cited concerns of similar bills in other states getting struck down in court, citing Oklahoma City as one example.

Trakas originally was going to propose a new bill Tuesday that has exceptions but decided against it, hoping a bill that targets everybody will stand in court, despite what others believe.

“I think they’re wrong. I spent a lot of time in the counselor’s office, and we drafted language that we believe cannot be cast conclusively and convincingly as anything but neutral,” said Trakas.

Trakas, as he’s done multiple times, pushed aside concerns that he only wants to dish out tickets to panhandlers.

“It’s not targeting panhandlers or anything like that. It’s just about trying to keep the roads safe and people and cars from hitting one another,” said Trakas.

According to Councilmember Mark Harder, over the last two years, there have been 366 instances of pedestrians getting into crashes on the unincorporated county roadways, and some are hoping the bill brings that number down.

And Webb said her yes vote was about keeping her community alive.

“It’s to be preventative to keep another fatality from happening,” said Webb. A spokesperson for the county said County Executive Sam Page is still considering signing or vetoing the bill.

Trakas said he’d be profoundly disappointed if he vetoed it.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Gov. Parson’s General Counsel temporarily appointed to St. Louis Circuit Attorney after Kim Gardner resigns
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing

Latest News

East St. Louis tenants fight public housing conditions
East St. Louis tenants fight public housing conditions
St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals
St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals
Shooting generic
Man shot, injured in Alton, Il., shooting
Congresswoman Cori Bush among federal leaders pushing to expand U.S. Supreme Court
Congresswoman Cori Bush among federal leaders pushing to expand U.S. Supreme Court