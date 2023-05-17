Warm Through Thursday, Rain on Friday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Another warm day Thursday
- Showers and a few Storms Friday
- A Great Weekend Coming Our Way
Thursday: It will be dry and warm up nicely in the afternoon Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, and we may see more of a milky white sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires can make the sky more hazy. This would be aloft and not an air quality problem.
What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Watch for showers and a few storms around lunch time through the afternoon in St. Louis. This rain should push southeast and out by or during the early evening.
