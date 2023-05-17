Warm Through Thursday, Rain on Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Another warm day Thursday
  • Showers and a few Storms Friday
  • A Great Weekend Coming Our Way

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Thursday: It will be dry and warm up nicely in the afternoon Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, and we may see more of a milky white sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires can make the sky more hazy. This would be aloft and not an air quality problem.

What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Watch for showers and a few storms around lunch time through the afternoon in St. Louis. This rain should push southeast and out by or during the early evening.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Gov. Parson’s General Counsel temporarily appointed to St. Louis Circuit Attorney after Kim Gardner resigns
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Graphic
Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
AG Bailey ends emergency rules restricting transgender healthcare

Latest News

Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today Through Thursday
Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today Through Thursday
May 17 afternoon weather
Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today Through Thursday
May 17 morning weather
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday