Warm Through Thursday, Rain on Friday

First Alert Weather:

Another warm day Thursday

Showers and a few Storms Friday

A Great Weekend Coming Our Way

Thursday: It will be dry and warm up nicely in the afternoon Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, and we may see more of a milky white sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires can make the sky more hazy. This would be aloft and not an air quality problem.

What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Watch for showers and a few storms around lunch time through the afternoon in St. Louis. This rain should push southeast and out by or during the early evening.

