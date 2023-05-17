Traffic on I-64 westbound at 364 slowed after crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Traffic was slowed on I-64 westbound at 364 after a crash Wednesday evening just before 6.

Authorities are directing one lane of traffic through as they handle the crash. The roadway is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Cars were backed up to 64 at Highway DD just after 6 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is not affected by the crash.

