Traffic on I-64 westbound at 364 slowed after crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Traffic was slowed on I-64 westbound at 364 after a crash Wednesday evening just before 6.

Authorities are directing one lane of traffic through as they handle the crash. The roadway is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Cars were backed up to 64 at Highway DD just after 6 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is not affected by the crash.

