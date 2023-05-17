Student-Athlete spotlight: Jocelyn Randle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you talk about stepping out of your comfort zone and striving to be the best person you can be, Jocelyn Randle is the perfect example.

Randle is a senior at Jennings Senior High School. She was captain of the cheerleading team during basketball season and played on the girls’ soccer team.

Randle says participating in cheer helped her to step outside of her comfort zone and grow into the person she is today.

“I feel like cheer was going to make me go out more since I’m so shy,” Randle said. “And it did, it helped me become more outgoing and confident in what I want to do.”

In addition to her success as an athlete, she also excelled in the classroom. Randle is ranked in the top 10 amongst her graduating class, with a 3.7 GPA. She is also Vice President of the National Honor Society, and the second Vice President of Jennings High School Student Council.

“It was touching, I was lost for words a little bit,” Jennifer Randle, the mother of Jocelyn said. “Because starting out, she wasn’t very athletic, she was into a lot of dance and Girl Scouts, which was one of the things that brought her out of her shell.”

Jocelyn Randle looks up to her mother a lot, for she encouraged her to be the best person she can be. Although her mother pushed her to try out for cheerleading, she was shocked to hear about Jocelyn’s success on the field.

“I never thought my daughter would do soccer,” Jennifer Randle said. “I hear a lot about her, ‘She’s very athletic, she shows good sportsmanship,’ I never knew she was that athletic and it’s amazing.”

Jocelyn plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall to study Architecture.

