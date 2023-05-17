St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A resolution was introduced Tuesday to put a year-long moratorium on permits for short-term rental properties in residential areas of the city of St. Charles.

Councilwoman Mary West sponsored a resolution for the moratorium, which, if passed, would go from June 17 of this year until June 15, 2024. Last August, the city’s government limited the number of short-term rentals allowed in residential areas.

The cap was set at 130. It was also decided that the properties must be at least 500 feet apart.

