St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A resolution was introduced Tuesday to put a year-long moratorium on permits for short-term rental properties in residential areas of the city of St. Charles.

Councilwoman Mary West sponsored a resolution for the moratorium, which, if passed, would go from June 17 of this year until June 15, 2024. Last August, the city’s government limited the number of short-term rentals allowed in residential areas.

The cap was set at 130. It was also decided that the properties must be at least 500 feet apart.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.