Prosecutor: Public has right to know why if case of Ralph Yarl shooter is sealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County prosecutor has pushed back against Andrew Lester’s attempt to seal his case.

Andrew Lester, 84, is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13 after the 16-year-old confused Lester’s north Kansas City address with a home about a block away where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault charges and remains free on a $200,000 bond. Yarl was shot in the head and an arm and is recovering at home after being hospitalized for three days.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

In a court filing Tuesday, Prosecutor Zachary Thompson stated that if Lester’s records are sealed, the public has a right to know why.

Thompson didn’t exactly oppose Lester’s request, but said there has to be a strong legal precedent established in favor of the public’s right to access.

He added that in such, there must be a balance between due process, Lester’s right to a fair trial and the legitimate public interest.

