Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today Through Thursday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Warmer Beginning Today

Sunny and dry through Thursday

Showers with isolated thunder Friday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Wednesday and Thursday: It will be dry and warm up nicely in the afternoon both Wednesday and Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, and we may see more of a milky white sky on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to travel into our skies. This would be aloft and not an air quality problem.

What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. This won’t be heavy and we don’t expect any severe weather at this point. In fact, it looks like mostly showers with isolated thunder. We will work to narrow the timing but in St. Louis from lunch time through early evening looks to be the favored time for showers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.