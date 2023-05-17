Man shot, injured in Alton, Il., shooting

ALTON, Il. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in Alton, Illinois.

According to the Chief Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department, officers received a report of a gunshot being fired just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street in Alton. When officers responded, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and then to a St. Louis area hospital for additional medical care.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

While on scene, police found an armed suspect. Officers were able to take this person into custody safely. The suspect is in custody at the Alton City Jail.

Police said Alton Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown out of caution until officers determined the area was safe. They said that the school, students, and staff were never in danger.

The investigation is ongoing, but police have determined this was not a random act.

The 2600 block of Maxey Street was the same block where a boy was shot and killed on May 2. Alton Police had said that this shooting was also not a random act of violence and that everyone involved had known each other.

