Man sentenced to 57 months in prison for armed robbery, attempted robbery

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for robbing a gas station at gunpoint and trying to rob another business in 2019.

Kevin L. Gordon, 42, was convicted on Wednesday for the July 15, 2019, armed robbery of a convenience store at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue, where he stole the cash register. At the scene, he left gloves and DNA behind.

On Sept 19, 2019, Gordon went into King Grill grocery and restaurant on the 3700 block of St. Louis Avenue and showed a pistol to and threatened employees. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gordon had tried to steal money from the cash register but was stopped by employees who got it away from him.

Gordon had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in February.

