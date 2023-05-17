East St. Louis tenants fight public housing conditions

East St. Louis tenants are fighting back after experiencing what they’re calling unsafe living conditions in one of the city’s public housing complexes.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - East St. Louis tenants are fighting back after experiencing what they’re calling unsafe living conditions in one of the city’s public housing complexes.

Members of the United Congregations of Metro East and long-time tenants of the Orr-Weathers Apartments led a housing parade where they addressed several issues these residents continue to face inside the property, which is operated by the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

Issues include broken elevators, the lack of access to hot water, and roach and insect infestations.

News 4 reached out to the Housing Authority’s director, Angela Perry, for comment on the tenants’ concerns.

She said none of the activists have asked about plans or asked how they can assist and none have accompanied her to Washington, D.C., to advocate for funding.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing

Latest News

St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals
St. Charles City lawmaker proposes moratorium on new short-term rentals
Shooting generic
Man shot, injured in Alton, Il., shooting
Congresswoman Cori Bush among federal leaders pushing to expand U.S. Supreme Court
Congresswoman Cori Bush among federal leaders pushing to expand U.S. Supreme Court
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped
Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped