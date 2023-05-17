East St. Louis tenants fight public housing conditions

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - East St. Louis tenants are fighting back after experiencing what they’re calling unsafe living conditions in one of the city’s public housing complexes.

Members of the United Congregations of Metro East and long-time tenants of the Orr-Weathers Apartments led a housing parade where they addressed several issues these residents continue to face inside the property, which is operated by the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

Issues include broken elevators, the lack of access to hot water, and roach and insect infestations.

News 4 reached out to the Housing Authority’s director, Angela Perry, for comment on the tenants’ concerns.

She said none of the activists have asked about plans or asked how they can assist and none have accompanied her to Washington, D.C., to advocate for funding.

