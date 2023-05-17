Contempt case dismissed against Gardner, former assistant prosecutor

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
By Dan Greenwald and KMOV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A contempt case that was pending against former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a former assistant prosecutor has been dismissed.

The contempt case was connected to a shooting of an 11-year-old girl. Steven Linell Vincent Jr., 28, was charged in 2021 with four counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after a gunshot went through the 11-year-old’s bedroom window and hit her in the arm. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in October 2020.

The judge in the case said an attorney who then worked in Gardner’s office, Chris Desilets, did not show up for trial on April 10 or for a counsel status hearing. According to court filings, another employee of the Circuit Attorney’s Office told the court that Desilets had a knee injury and was on the way to the doctor. At a hearing in late April, Judge Michael Noble decided to appoint a special prosecutor, who would determine if Gardner and Desilets should be held in contempt.

‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing

Dsesilets soon resigned. Gardner officially resigned Tuesday. Because both no longer work in the Circuit Attorney’s Office, the contempt case was dismissed.

Gardner resigned amid accusations that she neglected the duties of her office. She originally planned to step down on June 1 but decided to move her resignation date up to Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will appoint a replacement on Friday. Until then, Parson’s General Counsel, Evan Rodriguez, is temporarily the Circuit Attorney. The person chosen by Parson will serve until the next election in 2024.

