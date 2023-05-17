Congresswoman Cori Bush leads new call for reparations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman announced in Washington D.C. today that she’d filed a new resolution calling on the federal government to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans and people of African descent.

Bush was joined at a press conference by Democratic House members, Reps. Barbara Lee of California, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

“This is not just a matter of our country’s history, but it is a matter for which America must provide reparations if we desire a prosperous future for all,” said Bush.

There appears to be growing momentum on the subject of reparations. Last month, a reparations commission appointed by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones met for the first time. Over the next year, the commission will study what reparations should look like in St. Louis.

In 2021, Evanston, Illinois, became the first city in the U.S. to create a reparations plan. Recently the State of California’s reparations task force completed a 2-year study with the compilation of a long list of recommendations, which includes payments of $1.2 million. San Francisco recently announced it was considering a variety of different types of reparations, including checks of up to $5 million.

Supporters of reparations say you don’t have to look any further than disinvestment in predominantly black neighborhoods and health disparities between blacks and whites to see tangible effects from enslavement and racism that are still being felt.

“We know how slavery impacts lives today, from the black/white wealth gap to voter suppression to segregation and redlining, to disparities in infant mortality rates and other health outcomes,” said Bush.

Bush’s proposal would support previously proposed legislation, H.R. 40, which is known as The Commission to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans Act.

