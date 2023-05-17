Congresswoman Cori Bush among federal leaders pushing to expand U.S. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush and other Democratic lawmakers are pushing for expansion within the United States Supreme Court.

The group of federal leaders is re-introducing the Judiciary Act, which is a bill that would add four seats to the U.S Supreme Court. The expansion would increase the number of justices from nine to 13.

“The Judiciary Act must pass because we’re talking about an unelected court of judges stripping away rights and protections. Fundamental rights and protections from people all across this country. Protections that save lives,” says Congresswoman Bush. “And we’re talking about reproductive access when we’re talking about abortion care. Abortion care saves lives because it’s healthcare. And, as a nurse, that is something that I strongly believe in and I’ve seen it in action. You know, when we talk about voting rights, people need access to the ballot box. We don’t need to have anyone talking about stripping away access.”

Congresswoman Bush says the goal is not only to balance the court, but also balance all three branches of government.

“This unaccountable majority on the Supreme Court is issuing decisions that are harming people in my district in St. Louis and everywhere else in this country,” Congresswoman Bush says.

SLU Law Professor Anders Walker says the change to the court would have to be approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

However, Walker says it’s stayed the same since the 18th century.

“It is very unlikely that Congress will approve this, partly because the house is Republican and a minority even in the Senate will filibuster,” Walker says. “It needs to have supermajority support, plus the president.”

Walker says increasing the number of judges could be part of a plan to stack it with progressives and get a majority. Currently, six of the nine justices are conservative.

“It’ll just set a precedent,” Walker says. “Republicans could sweep the next election and then unstack the court. This happened after the Civil War. It’s probably not a great idea, even if you don’t like the current makeup of the court.”

Congresswoman Bush says this change is a priority for her in Congress, especially because of gifts to justices and other things that she says haven’t been disclosed.

“How does the highest court in the land break public trust,” Congresswoman Bush says. “This is a court that we’ve seen is corrupt.”

But when it comes to court packing, Walker says it’s usually unpopular.

“Most Americans revere the Supreme Court,” Walker says. “They believe it is an important institution and that it has legitimacy. Even if they don’t like individual opinions, there’s never been majority support for just stacking the court full of partisan hacks.”

The Supreme Court is considering cases on some pivotal issues, like access to the abortion pill, gun legislation, and voting rights.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.