3 Pinckneyville, IL correctional officers indicted for excessive force, falsifying reports

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A federal grand jury has charged multiple officers from the Pinckneyville Correctional Center for allegedly beating a bound inmate and falsifying reports.

Correctional officers Cord Williams, 35; Christian Pyles, 25; Mark Maxwell, 52, are charged in the indictment.

According to the indictment, on April 24, 2022, correctional officers Williams and Pyles beat an inmate who was fully restrained in handcuffs and secured leg irons.

William and Pyles are indicted for violating civil rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice. Maxwell is charged with a different civil rights violation that alleges that Maxwell was working as an acting lieutenant and did not intervene in the beating.

Correctional officers are required to write incident reports to document unusual events seen or reported to them, including disturbances and excessive use of force. It is alleged that Williams and Pyles conspired with other officers to file a false report on the incident.

Williams and Pyles are separately charged with obstruction of justice for filing false reports.

Deprivation of civil rights under color of law can result in up to 10 years in prison; Conspiracy to obstruct justice can result in 5 years in prison; Obstruction of justice can result in 20 years in prison. Each count also carries a possible fine of up to $250,000 and up to 3 years of supervised release.

The Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into this event.

