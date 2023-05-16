Woman killed in North County triple shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that happened in North County Monday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 9:00 p.m. Police say someone inside a car fired shots at the victims, who were in a parking lot. A man and woman were found wounded in the parking lot; both were taken to a hospital, where the woman later died. Another woman who was shot walked to a nearby home. Police say she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

