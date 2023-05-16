Woman found guilty of 26 felonies connected to disability fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Anheuser-Busch employee from Jefferson County was found guilty on all 26 felony charges she faced in defrauding the Social Security Administration and private disability insurers with false claims.

Elizabeth Guetersloh, 67, was found guilty of two counts of mail fraud, 16 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of theft of government funds. Guetersloh was one of several former Anheuser-Busch employees who went to a Jefferson County chiropractor as part of a disability payment scheme.

Guetersloh had claimed restrictions in her physical and mental functions and received more than $331,557 in disability payments. Court records show that she had gone dancing, hiking, rode rollercoasters and even traveled internationally.

“Elizabeth Guetersloh lied about her physical condition to steal over $300,000 which she enjoyed on cruises, picturesque hikes, and other travel,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis office. “In concert with our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to ensuring these necessary safety-net programs are available to help those truly in need.”

Guetersloh said a family member had paid the chiropractor and co-owner of Power-Med, Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, $6,000 for his disability services.

In January, Hobbs pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and admitted to conspiring to commit crimes of healthcare fraud, making false statements, theft of government funds and Social Security fraud. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hobbs would charge patients between $2,000 and $8,600 to prepare disability forms and told patients to lie about their ability to perform basic tasks.

Hobb’s former wife and co-owner of Power-Med, Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60, and one current and former employee were all convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Social Security Administration in February. Carbone-Hobbs was also found guilty of 10 counts of health care fraud and two counts of theft of money from the United States.

