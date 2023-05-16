Rendering plant fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Il. (KMOV) - You may have seen heavy black smoke on the east side on Tuesday.

A fire broke out at a plant in the 1000 block of 1st Street in Madison County.

Police on the scene said this is a plant where used restaurant grease, bad meat from grocery stores and dead animals from farms are taken for incineration.

The officer said fires break out from time to time.

