Off-duty officer shoots suspect who pointed gun at him after crash, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An off-duty Berkley police officer shot a suspect after a crash outside a North City bar Monday, night St. Louis police tell News 4.

The 62-year-old officer was inside the Speakeasy Bar on W. Florissant when he heard a loud crash occur outside. Upon exiting the bar, he saw a 26-year-old man run from the scene where a grey Kia had rear-ended a parked car. The suspect had a pistol in his hand, police say.

The victim announced that he was an officer in an attempt to stop the suspect, but police say the suspect kept running and pointed a gun at him. The officer then fired shots at the suspect, who started to limp. Police believe the suspect went to a vacant yard and out of sight.

Officers later responded to a call for a man being treated at a hospital for a gunshot to his foot. Police say the man admitted to being involved in the incident and being in possession of a gun while he ran from the scene.

