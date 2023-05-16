Off-duty officer shoots suspect who pointed gun at him after crash, police say

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Shannon Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An off-duty Berkley police officer shot a suspect after a crash outside a North City bar Monday, night St. Louis police tell News 4.

The 62-year-old officer was inside the Speakeasy Bar on W. Florissant when he heard a loud crash occur outside. Upon exiting the bar, he saw a 26-year-old man run from the scene where a grey Kia had rear-ended a parked car. The suspect had a pistol in his hand, police say.

The victim announced that he was an officer in an attempt to stop the suspect, but police say the suspect kept running and pointed a gun at him. The officer then fired shots at the suspect, who started to limp. Police believe the suspect went to a vacant yard and out of sight.

Officers later responded to a call for a man being treated at a hospital for a gunshot to his foot. Police say the man admitted to being involved in the incident and being in possession of a gun while he ran from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 16 afternoon forecast
A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Graphic
Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning effective Tuesday, the Missouri Governor’s...
Kim Gardner to officially resign as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair