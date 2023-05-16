MoDOT works to clear drains to prevent flooding on interstates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With more rain in the forecast, MoDOT said they are working to clear drains after drivers across St. Louis encountered flooded roadways and interstates over the weekend.

Sunday night’s torrential rain caused flash flooding in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, causing ponding on I-64 and I-55.

“Throughout the weekend, we experienced some extreme weather with large amounts of rainfall in short amount of time,” said Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer with MoDOT.

MoDOT said crews were out this weekend and Monday clearing drains of debris. But News 4 spotted numerous drains in St. Louis City covered in trash and debris.

“We’ve removed over 32,000 tons of debris just in the last 45 days on our major routes,” said Forneris.

MoDOT also contracts out with other companies to mow and pick up litter. A crew was spotted along I-64 Monday near Midtown picking up trash.

Forneris said they also look to the public to help, including not littering and asking trash trucks and drivers carrying things to cover their truck beds to minimize debris collecting on area interstates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.