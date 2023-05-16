MoDOT works to clear drains to prevent flooding on interstates

With more rain in the forecast, MoDOT said they are working to clear drains after drivers across St. Louis encountered flooded roadways and interstates.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With more rain in the forecast, MoDOT said they are working to clear drains after drivers across St. Louis encountered flooded roadways and interstates over the weekend.

Sunday night’s torrential rain caused flash flooding in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, causing ponding on I-64 and I-55.

“Throughout the weekend, we experienced some extreme weather with large amounts of rainfall in short amount of time,” said Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer with MoDOT.

MoDOT said crews were out this weekend and Monday clearing drains of debris. But News 4 spotted numerous drains in St. Louis City covered in trash and debris.

“We’ve removed over 32,000 tons of debris just in the last 45 days on our major routes,” said Forneris.

MoDOT also contracts out with other companies to mow and pick up litter. A crew was spotted along I-64 Monday near Midtown picking up trash.

Forneris said they also look to the public to help, including not littering and asking trash trucks and drivers carrying things to cover their truck beds to minimize debris collecting on area interstates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flood watch has been issued starting at 9 p.m. tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning

Latest News

News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park
Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park
Mobile unit on the road to help kids manage diabetes
Mobile unit on the road to help kids manage diabetes
500-year flood hits parts of south St. Louis County
500-year flood hits parts of south St. Louis County